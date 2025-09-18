McConkey (biceps) is on the field for the early portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

McConkey missed Wednesday's practice due to a biceps issue but appears to be handling at least limited reps Thursday, per Popper, while wearing a brace on his left arm/shoulder. The Chargers' official practice report, to be released later Thursday afternoon, will provide clarity on McConkey's activity level, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see the second-year pro back on the field in advance of Sunday's game against the Broncos.