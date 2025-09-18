Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConkey (biceps) is on the field for the early portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
McConkey missed Wednesday's practice due to a biceps issue but appears to be handling at least limited reps Thursday, per Popper, while wearing a brace on his left arm/shoulder. The Chargers' official practice report, to be released later Thursday afternoon, will provide clarity on McConkey's activity level, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see the second-year pro back on the field in advance of Sunday's game against the Broncos.
