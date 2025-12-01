McConkey caught four of his six targets for 39 yards and a score in the 31-14 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

McConkey led the team in targets in a game in which the Raiders' pitiful offense rarely threatened the Chargers. More notable was the injury to Justin Herbert in the first half, which will require surgery Monday on his non-throwing handle to stabilize a fracture. Herbert played through the injury Sunday with noticeable padding protecting the left hand, and both coach Jim Harbaugh and the quarterback himself believe he could play Week 14. McConkey's fantasy value will obviously be impacted by Herbert's availability, but regardless the second-year wide receiver has failed to record more than six targets in any of the past four games largely due to negative game scripts.