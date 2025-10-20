McConkey caught nine of 15 targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts.

The second-year wideout set new season highs in targets and receptions, although the increased volume didn't result in increased production -- McConkey finished third on the Chargers in receiving yards behind rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden (7-164-1 on nine targets) and Keenan Allen (11-119-1 on 14 targets), while Quentin Johnston was on the other end of Justin Herbert's third TD. It's been a disappointing sophomore campaign so far for McConkey, but he's posted a 21-206-2 line on 31 targets over the last three games, giving him momentum heading into a Week 8 clash with a Vikings secondary that just surrendered a combined 13-304-3 line to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.