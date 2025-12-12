McConkey (foot) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City.

A foot injury limited McConkey in all three Week 15 practices, but it won't impact his ability to suit up this weekend. He's been relatively quiet in two contests since the Chargers' Week 12 bye, hauling in just five of 11 targets for 51 yards and one touchdown. Fellow WR Quentin Johnston (groin) is listed as questionable, so a bit more volume could be coming McConkey's way if the former is inhibited or sidelined Sunday.