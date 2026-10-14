Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said McConkey (foot) will practice Wednesday, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Though he was technically active for this past Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Broncos, McConkey wasn't available after failing to practice in any fashion leading up to the contest. Now that he's poised to get back on the practice field Wednesday, McConkey should be in good position to reclaim his usual role as the team's No. 1 wideout this weekend in Kansas City, provided he has no setbacks in his recovery from the foot injury leading up to Sunday. McConkey's potential return is an important development while the Chargers contend with multiple injuries at receiver, as Tre' Harris (hamstring) exited the Week 5 loss early and Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenan Thompson (quadriceps) were inactive for the game.