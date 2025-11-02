Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Seven targets in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConkey recorded four receptions on seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Titans.
The Chargers didn't hold as comfortable a lead as expected in the game, but they were still very run-heavy in the second half. Between the game plan and a relatively flat distribution of targets, McConkey turned in a modest performance and his lowest yardage total since Week 5. While it was underwhelming production, McConkey still led the team in targets. He should be bounce back in Week 10 against Pittsburgh.
