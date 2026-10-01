McConkey (foot) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

McConkey opened Week 4 prep Wednesday as a limited participant, so his downgrade in activity a day later is somewhat concerning with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. The Chargers will see what, if anything, McConkey is able to do during their final practice of the week Friday before deciding whether he'll carry a designation into the weekend. If Los Angeles' top wideout ends up being sidelined Sunday, more opportunities in the passing game would open up for wideouts Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris and tight end Oronde Gadsden.