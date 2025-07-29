Coach Jim Harbaugh said McConkey (undisclosed) won't practice Tuesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

In particular, Harbaugh noted that the second-year wide receiver is "working through something minor," before adding that the traditional starters -- a group that includes McConkey -- won't suit up for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Lions, per Rhim. As a result, McConkey seemingly will get the rest of this week off to get back to full health. Coming off a rookie campaign in which he racked up an 82-1,149-7 line on 112 targets in 16 regular-season games, he's poised to serve as QB Justin Herbert's top option in the Chargers' passing game in 2025.