McConkey (shoulder) is participating in practice Friday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

McConkey missed practice Thursday due to a shoulder injury. He sustained the injury in the first half of Sunday night's win over the Bengals but returned to the game after a brief trip to the locker room and proceeded to finish with 123 receiving yards. The extent of McConkey's participation level will be clarified later Friday, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's juicy matchup against a Ravens secondary that has allowed the most receiving yards (2,084) to wide receivers and is tied for the most receiving touchdowns (16) given up to the position.