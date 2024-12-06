McConkey (knee/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Kansas City.

McConkey is tending to not only a longstanding AC joint sprain in his shoulder but a sprained knee that he suffered this past Sunday in Atlanta. The pair of health concerns capped his practice reps this week, but his status remains up in the air ahead of Week 14 action. With an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, fantasy managers may be in a bind if McConkey ends up inactive, and the current healthy wide receivers on the Chargers' active roster are Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Jalen Reagor, Derius Davis and DJ Chark.