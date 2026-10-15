McConkey (foot) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After being active but not playing in this past Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Broncos, McConkey is in a better spot on the health front in Week 6. He's participated on a limited basis in the Chargers' first two practices of the week, and if he can maintain that level of activity of upgrade to full Friday, McConkey could head into Sunday's game against the Chiefs without an injury designation. Much like the other core members of a struggling Chargers offense, McConkey has gotten off to an underwhelming start to 2026 with a 12-183-1 receiving line on 17 targets through his four appearances.