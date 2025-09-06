McConkey corralled six of nine targets for 74 yards in Friday's 27-21 win over the Chiefs.

McConkey picked up where he left off following an impressive rookie campaign with a healthy dose of involvement in a Week 1 bout in Brazil. Returning WR Keenan Allen led his former club in both targets (10) and receptions (seven), providing a much-needed threat opposite McConkey for the Chargers' passing attack. While McConkey didn't cash in on any of Justin Herbert's three touchdown passes Friday, the shifty receiver still produced strong PPR numbers for a team that appeared to be shifting toward a more pass-friendly offense in 2025. The Chargers will receive a few extra days of rest before taking on the Raiders on Sept. 15.