McConkey (foot) is active for Sunday's game at Seattle, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

McConkey had an interesting week, to say the least, which included sitting out Thursday's practice due to a foot injury and then being spotted with a visible limp afterward, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. The third-year wide receiver sandwiched limited sessions around that absence, and after he entered the weekend as questionable for Week 4 action, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that McConkey was likely to play this weekend. Now that that's been confirmed, McConkey will look to build upon his 12-183-1 line on 15 targets in three contests to begin the campaign.