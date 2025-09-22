McConkey caught four of his seven targets for 41 yards in the 23-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

McConkey came up with a few critical chain-moving receptions but otherwise was kept in check for a third consecutive week. At this point it certainly seems like Keenan Allen (11 targets) has re-emerged as Justin Herbert's favorite intermediate target, and the blossoming of third-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston into a bona fide option has carved into McConkey's work more. Perhaps backing up some relevant fantasy concerns, the second-year wideout's subpar yardage figure came despite Herbert attempting 47 passes, his most since 2023.