Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Takes back seat in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConkey caught four of his seven targets for 41 yards in the 23-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
McConkey came up with a few critical chain-moving receptions but otherwise was kept in check for a third consecutive week. At this point it certainly seems like Keenan Allen (11 targets) has re-emerged as Justin Herbert's favorite intermediate target, and the blossoming of third-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston into a bona fide option has carved into McConkey's work more. Perhaps backing up some relevant fantasy concerns, the second-year wideout's subpar yardage figure came despite Herbert attempting 47 passes, his most since 2023.
