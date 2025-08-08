McConkey (undisclosed) is taking part in the team walkthrough Friday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

McConkey is in uniform for team activities for the first time since July 28. The coaching staff has consistently described McConkey's injury as minor, but it isn't yet clear if he has regained clearance for full practice participation, though his presence Friday is certainly a step in the right direction. The Chargers' next preseason game is Sunday against the Saints.