McConkey brought in four of six targets for 86 yards in the Chargers' 24-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

McConkey finally shook off the concussion that led to his exit from a Week 6 loss to the Chiefs during Week 8 prep, and despite the fact Tre Harris was also back from a hamstring injury, the former still led the Chargers in receiving yards and targets. The yardage tally was also a season high for McConkey, who is averaging a career-best 16.8 yards per reception on his 17 catches to date. Los Angeles' air attack showed some improvement Sunday following some retooling during the Week 7 bye, and McConkey figures to remain the top target on the winless Bolts in a Week 9 home matchup against the Texans next Sunday.