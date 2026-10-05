McConkey (foot), per head coach Jim Harbaugh, is "week-to-week," Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

McConkey suited up for Sunday's loss to the Seahawks despite dealing with a foot injury throughout the week, but he was forced from the game with the same issue, and Harbaugh's comment Monday indicates he could miss some time. More about McConkey's status will be known when the Chargers next release an official injury report Wednesday, but should McConkey wind up sidelined, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris would presumably be Justin Herbert's clear top two options at the wideout spots.