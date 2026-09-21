McConkey (ribs) secured all three targets for 35 yards in the Chargers' 26-14 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

McConkey gained clearance from his questionable tag due to a rib injury to suit up, and the third-year wideout tied for the team lead in receptions while finishing second in receiving yards. However, it was a lackluster and mistake-filled day overall for the Chargers passing attack, so McConkey's numbers should also be viewed in that context. McConkey should play a critical role as Los Angeles looks to avoid what would be an alarming third straight loss to open the season in a Week 3 road showdown against the Bills next Sunday.