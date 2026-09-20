McConkey (ribs), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, is "trending in the right direction" ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Official word on McConkey's status will arrive when the Chargers post their inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff, but unless he experiences a setback with his cracked rib while warming up Sunday, the third-year wideout is on track to suit up. Schefter relayed earlier Sunday that McConkey will wear a flak jacket to protect his injured rib if he does wind up playing.