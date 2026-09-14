McConkey will undergo further testing Monday for a potential rib injury sustained in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McConkey was knocked out of the game late in the third quarter after absorbing a thunderous hit over the middle. He immediately grabbed at his chest and back, and the Chargers initially classified the injury as a chest issue. McConkey will presumably undergo X-rays and an MRI on Monday, and the team will then likely provide an update on the exact nature of his injury.