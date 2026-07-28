Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Will be full go for camp

McConkey (hamstring) said he'll be "full go" for the start of training camp Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

McConkey will avoid placement on the active/PUP list after he battled a strained left hamstring during spring practices. After McConkey's down season in 2025 due in large part to the presence of Keenan Allen siphoning middle-field targets, McConkey is expected to be a featured part of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's offense that is built on speed and quickness. It would be a pretty big disappointment if McConkey isn't able to improve on his 66-789-6 receiving line from last season after he went for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns as a 2024 rookie without Allen in the picture.