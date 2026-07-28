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Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Will be full go for camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McConkey (hamstring) said he'll be "full go" for the start of training camp Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

McConkey will avoid placement on the active/PUP list after he battled a strained left hamstring during spring practices. After McConkey's down season in 2025 due in large part to the presence of Keenan Allen siphoning middle-field targets, McConkey is expected to be a featured part of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's offense that is built on speed and quickness. It would be a pretty big disappointment if McConkey isn't able to improve on his 66-789-6 receiving line from last season after he went for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns as a 2024 rookie without Allen in the picture.

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