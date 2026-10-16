McConkey (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Noah Furtado of The Athletic reports.

Quentin Johnston (chest) has also been cleared to play, while Tre' Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh declined to comment on playing-time expectations for Sunday, simply telling reporters, "I don't know," and "we'll see how it goes," when asked about McConkey and Johnston on Friday, per Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com. McConkey has been the No. 1 target when available, but Justin Herbert may not have time to look downfield behind an injury-ravaged offensive line.