Kendricks caught two of his three targets for 37 yards in the 30-10 win Sunday over the Dolphins.

It's a bit improbable, but Kendricks might have some bona fide fantasy value, at least in deep formats, after Sunday's contest which saw nominal starter Sean Culkin tear his Achilles in the second half. The Chargers will surely bring in a healthy body at some point, but with Virgil Green (groin) still on the mend and Hunter Henry (knee) expected to be out for another couple of weeks, Kendricks is technically the only healthy tight end on the roster at the moment, and at least throughout Sunday's contest, saw a substantial jump in playing time (38).