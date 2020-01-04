Chargers' Lance Kendricks: Lowest reception total of career
Kendricks recorded just three receptions for 50 yards in 12 games with the Chargers this season.
The entirety of that meager production came during Week's 3 and 4 in which Hunter Henry (knee), Virgil Green (groin) and Sean Culkin (knee) were all out. Kendricks would play just 26 offensive snaps from Week 6 onward, and is likely on the tail end of a career that has spanned nine professional seasons.
