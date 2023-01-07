The Chargers elevated Rountree from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Rountree will be elevated for the third week in a row to end the 2022 regular season. The second-year running back logged 10 carries for 15 yards and a 13-yard reception while playing 12 offensive snaps during garbage time against the Rams in Week 17. With the Bolts already locked into a wild-card spot heading into the regular-season finale, it's possible Rountree could once again see a healthy workload if the team decides to spare top running backs Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley from their usual number of touches Week 18.