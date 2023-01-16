The Chargers signed Rountree to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Rountree was elevated ahead of Saturday's loss to the Jaguars in the wild-card round. He then reverted to the practice squad Monday after exclusively playing on special teams during this season-ending defeat, per the NFL's transaction log. The 23-year-old will now get another opportunity to carve out a bigger role heading into this third NFL season in 2023. Rountree has recorded 49 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown over the past two seasons with the Chargers.