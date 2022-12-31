site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Larry Rountree: Elevated for depth
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 31, 2022
at
4:09 pm ET
•
1 min read
Rountree was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.
Rountree played four offensive snaps in Monday's win over the
Chargers, but didn't do much else. Expect the 2021 sixth-round pick to act as depth, particularly after veteran Sony Michel was waived Saturday.
