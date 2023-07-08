Rountree is on the outside looking in at the Chargers' 53-man roster, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Rountree projects as the odd man out if the Chargers carry three running backs entering the new season, with Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller expected to make the team. The 24-year-old Rountree made the roster out of training camp last year as the fourth back, but he was waived before the opening game of the regular season. He jumped between the practice squad and active roster throughout the season, and he seems likely to play a similar role in 2023.