Rountree rushed four times for 11 yards and secured one of two targets for no gain in the Chargers' 32-18 preseason loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Rountree was the second running back into the game following Joshua Kelley, but as his final line indicates, he did little with the opportunity. Although Isaiah Spiller suffered an ankle injury of unknown severity Saturday night, Rountree appears to be behind Kelley for the No. 2 running back job behind Austin Ekeler.