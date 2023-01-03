The Chargers moved Rountree back to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Rountree played 13 of 64 offensive snaps and 10 special-teams snaps in Sunday's win over the Rams. He finished with 10 carries for 15 yards and caught his only target for 13 yards. Rountree logged more work than expected behind Austin Ekeler (28 snaps) and Joshua Kelley (23), though all of Rountree's work came late in the game after the outcome was essentially decided. With that in mind, Rountree likely won't see this much work next week against Denver if he is elevated again, as the Chargers will be looking to set themselves up as the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.