The Chargers selected Rountree in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 198th overall.

This is a depth pick in Los Angeles with Austin Ekeler entrenched as the starter and Joshua Kelley spelling him. This pick could mean Justin Jackson is fighting for his roster spot. Rountree was a consistent producer at Missouri with at least 700 yards in all four seasons, highlighted by a 1,216-yard season as a sophomore. He was arguably at his best in a shortened 2020, though, scoring a career-best 14 touchdowns and notching five games of at least 100 yards. His battle with Jackson will be one to watch in training camp.