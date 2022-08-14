Rountree carried three times for eight yards in the Chargers' 29-22 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday night.

The second-year back turned in the least productive effort between him and backfield mates Isaiah Spiller and Joshua Kelley. Rountree is arguably more of a candidate for the No. 3 running back role given his seemingly limited profile as a receiver compared to his pair of teammates, but he'll continue trying to make his case in next Saturday night's home exhibition against the Cowboys.