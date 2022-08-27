Rountree started Friday's 27-10 preseason loss to the Saints and rushed six times for 12 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 12 yards.

Rountree was the first Chargers running back to touch the ball with Austin Ekeler sitting out, but he didn't do much with the opportunity outside of a one-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Joshua Kelley also mixed in early and totaled 41 scrimmage yards on seven touches, but neither running back seemed to create much separation in the battle for the No. 2 running back spot behind Austin Ekeler. That spot could eventually go to rookie fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller (ankle), but Spiller may not be ready to suit up for the Sept. 11 season opener against Vegas, leaving both Rountree and Kelley with the opportunity to seize a consistent role in a high-powered offense.