Brown signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent Saturday.
Brown ran 223 times for 1065 yards and 13 touchdowns for West Virginia last year, which was his second straight 1000-yard season. He tacked on 36 receptions for 217 yards and another touchdown through the air, as well. Brown will compete with fellow undrafted free agent signing, Kevin Marks, for a spot on in the Chargers backfield, which retained Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree, while also adding Isaiah Spiller in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft.