Chargers' Linval Joseph: Headed to Chargers
The Chargers have agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with Joseph that includes another $2 million in incentives, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 31-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler logged 44 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games for the Vikings last year. He'll provide the Chargers' defensive line with a nice boost out of the nose tackle position.
