The Chargers selected Taylor in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 202nd overall.

Taylor was a regular starter in each of his last four college seasons. He played for Boston College from 2023 to 2025 and was named to the All-ACC Second-Team in his senior year. He's one of the rare prospects in this draft that has experience playing at four of the five positions on the offensive line. That versatility is incredibly valuable for a Chargers team that dealt with several injuries to the offensive line, including Rashawn Slater (kneecap) and Joe Alt (ankle).