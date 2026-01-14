The Chargers signed Grimm to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Grimm signed with the Chargers in late April as an undrafted free agent and spent the majority of the season on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He'll be part of the Chargers' 90-man roster once the offseason begins Feb. 9, which will allow him to participate in OTAs and minicamp and make a good impression on the coaching staff before the start of training camp in July.