Chargers' Malachi Dupre: Headed to LA
Dupre and the Chargers agreed on an undisclosed contract Sunday.
Dupre has bounced around the league since entering as a seventh-round pick, spending time with the Packers, Bills and Cardinals to name a few. It's unlikely that the LSU product will make any fantasy-relevant contributions in 2019. The team sent Dylan Cantrell and Fred Trevillion packing to make room for Dupre and Jordan Smallwood.
