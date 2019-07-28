Dupre and the Chargers agreed on an undisclosed contract Sunday.

Dupre has bounced around the league since entering as a seventh-round pick, spending time with the Packers, Bills and Cardinals to name a few. It's unlikely that the LSU product will make any fantasy-relevant contributions in 2019. The team sent Dylan Cantrell and Fred Trevillion packing to make room for Dupre and Jordan Smallwood.

