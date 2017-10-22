Chargers' Matt Slauson: Exits Sunday with biceps injury
Slauson injured his biceps in Sunday's game against the Broncos and is questionable to return.
Slauson has been nursing the arm injury since Week 4, so it is likely that he tweaked something during the contest. Rookie third-round pick Dan Feeney should fill in at guard for the rest of the game.
