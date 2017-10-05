Chargers' Matt Slauson: Full participant at practice
Slauson (triceps) took on a full workload at Thursday's practice.
Slauson injured his triceps in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, and was subsequently limited at Tuesday's practice as a result. However, it appears the Chargers were just being cautious with the veteran. Barring any setbacks, he appears on track to play Sunday against the Giants.
