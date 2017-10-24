The Chargers placed Slauson (biceps) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Slauson is slated to undergo surgery Wednesday or Thursday to address the torn biceps, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Broncos. With Slauson out for the season, rookie Dan Feeney is expected to take over as the Chargers' starting left guard.

