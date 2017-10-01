Chargers' Matt Slauson: Questionable to return Sunday
Slauson sustained a triceps injury against the Eagles and is questionable to return.
Slauson was shifted from center to left guard in the preseason after Forrest Lamp tore his ACL, so the Chargers could be forced to reconfigure their offensive line yet again if Slauson cannot return.
