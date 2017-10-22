Chargers' Matt Slauson: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest
Slauson injured his triceps in Sunday's game against the Broncos and is questionable to return.
Slauson has been dealing with a triceps ailment since Week 4, so it is likely that this is a tweak of an existing injury. Michael Schofield figures to see additional snaps at guard as long as Slauson is out.
