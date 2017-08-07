Chargers' Matt Slauson: Starts at left guard in joint practice
Slauson started at left guard during the Chargers' joint practice with the Rams, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
With 2017 second-round pick Forrest Lamp lost for the season after tearing his ACL, the Chargers have already had to re-juggle the offensive line, with last year's starting center, Slauson, sliding over to left guard. The seven-year veteran's versatility will be particularly helpful, as the team is expected to start at least two newcomers in 2017.
