Slauson started at left guard during the Chargers' joint practice with the Rams, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

With 2017 second-round pick Forrest Lamp lost for the season after tearing his ACL, the Chargers have already had to re-juggle the offensive line, with last year's starting center, Slauson, sliding over to left guard. The seven-year veteran's versatility will be particularly helpful, as the team is expected to start at least two newcomers in 2017.