Slauson started at left guard during the Chargers' joint practice with the Rams, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

With 2017 second-round pick Forrest Lamp lost for the season after tearing his ACL, the Chargers have already had to re-juggle the offensive line, with last year's starting center, Slauson, sliding over to left guard. The seven-year veteran's versatility will be particularly helpful, as the team is expected to start at least two newcomers in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories