Weiser has signed a contract with the Chargers, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.

Weiser spent time with the Chargers last season, catching two passes for eight yards in the preseason before getting his walking papers prior to Week 1. The team waived S Adrian McDonald in a corresponding move.

