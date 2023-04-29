The Chargers selected Duggan in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 239th overall.

Duggan (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) was a good collegiate quarterback at TCU, but in the NFL there is extensive reason to believe he just doesn't have what it takes as a passer to see the field at quarterback. Duggan does have standout athleticism to work with, however, and could leverage his rushing ability enough to get by as needed in a backup role. The Chargers might even want to give him a look at receiver after Duggan ran a 4.52-second 40 at the combine.