Tuerk injured his finger during Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints, but the injury is not deemed serious, Jack Wang of the Orange County Register reports.

Already without starting tackles Russell Okung and Joe Barksdale on Sunday, the Chargers' offensive line grew thinner throughout the day, as Tuerk and backup tackle Tyreek Burwell (ankle) left due to injuries. While neither ailment appeared particularly troublesome, any missed practice time could be devastating for Tuerk, who was in the running for either a starting spot at center or guard. More information regarding the severity of the injury should be available in the coming days.