Chargers' Max Tuerk: Injury to finger not serious
Tuerk injured his finger during Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints, but the injury is not deemed serious, Jack Wang of the Orange County Register reports.
Already without starting tackles Russell Okung and Joe Barksdale on Sunday, the Chargers' offensive line grew thinner throughout the day, as Tuerk and backup tackle Tyreek Burwell (ankle) left due to injuries. While neither ailment appeared particularly troublesome, any missed practice time could be devastating for Tuerk, who was in the running for either a starting spot at center or guard. More information regarding the severity of the injury should be available in the coming days.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...