Play

Tuerk injured his finger during Sunday's preseason game against the Saints and is questionable to return, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Tuerk's injury is bad enough to jeopardize his availability for the remainder of the contest, but the severity is still unknown. Should he miss some additional time he would likely concede the starting center position. Tuerk has been battling for the starting spot with Spencer Pulley throughout training camp.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories