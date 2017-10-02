Play

Tuerk (suspension) is eligible for a return to the Chargers' active roster Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The Chargers' must first make room on their 53-man roster, but Tuerk can retake the field after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy. The 23-year-old will likely assume a reserve role on the interior of the Chargers offensive line.

