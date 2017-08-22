Play

Tuerk (finger) has been suspended four games for violating the league's PED policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tuerk will have the option to appeal but his chances of winning the appeal are close to zero. If the suspension holds, Kenny Wiggins could be the primary backup at center for the season opener.

